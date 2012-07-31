FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro AG confirms outlook after Q2 profit rise
July 31, 2012

Metro AG confirms outlook after Q2 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro reported second-quarter profit ahead of expectations and said measures to cut costs and drive earnings were having a positive effect.

The group - which runs cash & carries, hypermarkets, department stores and electrical goods shops - reported earnings before interest, tax and special items (adjusted EBIT) of 314 million euros ($384.4 million), compared with analysts’ forecasts for 300 million.

Sales met expectations at 15.8 billion euros.

“We have picked up speed despite the headwind. We remain convinced that we can achieve an EBIT roughly at the prior year’s level,” Chief Executive Olaf Koch said in a statement on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8168 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan

