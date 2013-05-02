FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metro swings to Q1 profit on better German trading
May 2, 2013

Metro swings to Q1 profit on better German trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - German retailer Metro AG said trading remained tough, especially in western Europe, but managed to eke out a first-quarter profit thanks to improved business at its consumer electronic and supermarkets in Germany.

The group swung to a profit before interest, tax and special items (EBIT) in the first three months of its shortened business year of 14 million euros ($18.5 million), against analyst forecasts for a loss of 13.7 million.

The group maintained an outlook for operating profit, not including special items, to decline in its shortened financial year to end-September and for sales to increase moderately. The group usually makes over 60 percent of its earnings in the last three months of the calendar year. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
