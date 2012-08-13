Moody's cuts MARTA sales tax revenue bonds to A1

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (MARTA) $1.43 billion third indenture sales tax revenue bonds to A1 from Aa3 on Monday.

Moody’s cited contraction of pledged revenues, and prolonged strain on the system’s operations.

Moody’s also said the lower priority on payments of the third lien compared with payments first and second lien bonds was another reason for the downgrade.

Moody’s also affirmed the Aa2 ratings assigned to $365 million of outstanding first and second trust indenture sales tax indenture bonds, and revised the outlook on all of MARTA’s outstanding debt to stable from negative.