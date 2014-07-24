FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Metrobank eyes up to $462 mln via deposit product
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Metrobank eyes up to $462 mln via deposit product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 24 (Reuters) - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co (Metrobank), the Philippines’ second-biggest lender by assets, said it would raise up to 20 billion pesos ($462 million) through an offer of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits.

The timing of the offering will be determined after regulatory approvals have been received and subject to market conditions, Metrobank told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Metrobank has raised 22.5 billion pesos this year from Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, including 6.5 billion pesos from this week’s offering to institutional and retail investors.

The bank said it would use the extra cash to capitalise on growth opportunities in the expanding domestic economy.

($1 = 43.3 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.