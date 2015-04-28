MOVES-John Nelson to head Metro Bank unit's invoice finance team

April 28 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Plc, the UK-based high-street lender, appointed John Nelson head of invoice finance at Metro Bank SME Finance.

Nelson will lead the invoice finance sales team and manage key introductory sources, the bank said.

He has 15 years’ experience in the asset-based lending industry and led teams at Lloyds Commercial Finance and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Metro Bank said.

Nelson will report to Richard Saulet, director of Metro Bank SME Finance. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)