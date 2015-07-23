FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metro bank founder says bank will make profit and list next year
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Metro bank founder says bank will make profit and list next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - New British lender Metro Bank expects to make its first profit and list on the London Stock Exchange next year, its founder and Chairman Vernon Hill told Reuters.

Metro Bank opened in 2010 as Britain’s first new retail bank for more than a century and has grown its deposit base and lending at a rapid rate. However, it has yet to make a profit.

“We expect to make a profit next year and our plan is to do an IPO (initial public offering) on the London exchange next year. We’re not ready to commit to an exact date but I certainly expect it to happen in the first half of next year,” Hill said.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.