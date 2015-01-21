FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New UK lender Metro Bank more than doubles loan book in 2014
January 21, 2015

New UK lender Metro Bank more than doubles loan book in 2014

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - New British lender Metro Bank increased lending by 112 percent in 2014 as it continued to pick up customers from its more established rivals.

Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain’s first new high street lender for more than a century, said its lending amounted to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in 2014. Loans to business customers made up almost half of total lending.

Customer deposits grew by 118 percent to 2.9 billion pounds.

The bank made a loss after tax in the fourth quarter of 8.9 million pounds, its sixth successive quarter of declining losses, which it said reflected investment in staff, infrastructure and technology. ($1 = 0.6622 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Anjuli Davies)

