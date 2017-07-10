Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc
said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy
MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its
presence in the United States.
MetroCast is the latest acquisition in a rapidly
consolidating U.S. cable sector that has seen regional providers
find new homes in recent months. In April, U.S. cable mogul John
Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it would acquire
Alaska-based cable provider General Communication Inc
while private-equity backed RCN announced it would buy Wave in
May.
Cogeco shares rose about 2 percent to C$81.28.
The deal, which includes a $315 million equity investment by
Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
(CDPQ), will add about 120,000 internet and 76,000 video
customers to Atlantic Broadband's U.S. base.
The deal allows the company "to increase its presence in the
growing and lucrative U.S. cable market," Cogeco's Chief
Executive Officer Louis Audet said in a statement. In an attempt
to find growth outside of Canada, Cogeco first entered the U.S.
market in 2012 when it bought Atlantic Broadband for $1.36
billion.
Cogeco said it expects MetroCast to have about $230 million
in revenue for 2017 and adjusted earnings of $121 million.
Cogeco said Atlantic Broadband should realize tax benefits of
about $310 million, and after adjusting for these tax benefits,
it is paying about 9 times MetroCast's adjusted annual earnings.
MetroCast's network covers areas in New Hampshire, Maine,
Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Atlantic Broadband
previously acquired MetroCast's Connecticut business in 2015.
Credit Suisse was Cogeco's financial adviser, and Stikeman
Elliott and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were its legal advisers.
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP legally advised Harron
Communications, which sold MetroCast. CDPQ was advised by CIBC
Capital Markets and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.