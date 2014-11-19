FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian grocer Metro's profit rises as store re-jig pays off
November 19, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian grocer Metro's profit rises as store re-jig pays off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canadian grocer Metro Inc’s fourth-quarter profit increased 45 percent as the company’s re-organized store network in Ontario and merchandising strategies helped lift sales.

Net income rose to C$115.6 million ($101.99 million), or C$1.32 in the fourth-quarter ended Sep. 27, from C$79.5 million, or 83 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income in the year-ago quarter included a C$29.4 million restructuring charge for the Ontario stores reorganization.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company’s revenue rose 3.9 percent to C$2.71 billion. ($1 = C$1.1334) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

