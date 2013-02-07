FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment adviser to vote against MetroPCS-T Mobile deal
February 7, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Investment adviser to vote against MetroPCS-T Mobile deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - An investment adviser to shareholders holding about 7.5 million shares of MetroPCS Communications Inc said it intends to vote against the company’s proposed merger with T-Mobile USA.

The shares held by clients of P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP (PSAM) represent about 2 percent of MetroPCS’s outstanding shares, based on an Oct. 19 regulatory filing.

PSAM said it sent a letter to the boards of MetroPCS and Deutsche Telekom AG, which owns T-Mobile, on Jan. 30 informing them of its decision.

MetroPCS agreed to merge with T-Mobile USA in October, with

Deutsche Telekom taking a 74 percent stake in the combined company.

In its letter, PSAM said, “it would be better for PCS to remain a stand-alone company while examining opportunities to consummate alternative transactions.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
