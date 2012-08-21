FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetroPCS' follows AT&T, Verizon with new 4G plan
August 21, 2012

MetroPCS' follows AT&T, Verizon with new 4G plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - MetroPCS Communications Inc announced a promotional $55 4G LTE service plan that offers unlimited talk, text and data, after Verizon Wireless and AT&T launched plans targeting heavy data users.

The $55 price tag is for a single connection and families can get this offer for $50 per month on the their second, third and fourth connections, the company said in a statement.

AT&T Inc in July announced a new type of family plan that would significantly raise its fees for data services, such as mobile Internet.

Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile operator, said in June it would offer unlimited calls and texts for $40 per month. The company is also letting customers use their data allowance for up to 10 devices for another $60 per month.

MetroPCS’s cheapest 4G plan is its $40 per month plan offering unlimited talk, text and data, in which the internet speed falls after the usage of 250MB, according to the company’s website.

The company also launched its first 4G smartphone, LG Motion 4G, powered by Android’s latest 4.0 platform, also known as Ice Cream Sandwich.

