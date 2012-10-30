MetroPCS posts higher quarterly profit

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mobile phone service provider MetroPCS Communications Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in demand for its 4G LTE services.

Net income rose to $193 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $69 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.3 billion.

MetroPCS had net subscriber losses of 312,291 in the third quarter.

The company said earlier this month that it would merge with T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.