Sprint weighs rival bid for MetroPCS-sources

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp is weighing a potential rival bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc , which agreed on Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile USA, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Sprint Nextel could also wait until the MetroPCS-T-Mobile deal is complete before making a move, one of the sources said.

In February, Sprint came close to buying MetroPCS, but the board of the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier nixed the deal at the last-minute.

Sprint declined to comment.