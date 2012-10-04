FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sprint weighs rival bid for MetroPCS-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Sprint weighs rival bid for MetroPCS-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp is weighing a potential rival bid for MetroPCS Communications Inc , which agreed on Wednesday to a merger with Deutsche Telekom AG’s T-Mobile USA, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Sprint Nextel could also wait until the MetroPCS-T-Mobile deal is complete before making a move, one of the sources said.

In February, Sprint came close to buying MetroPCS, but the board of the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier nixed the deal at the last-minute.

Sprint declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.