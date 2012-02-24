FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 6 years ago

Sprint walks away from a MetroPCS deal-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp walked away from a potential $8 billion purchase of smaller rival MetroPCS Communications after Sprint’s board vetoed the deal on Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, CNBC reported that MetroPCS shareholders would have received Sprint shares and debt.

The deal would have given MetroPCS one third ownership of the combined company and a 30 percent premium over the price of MetroPCS shares on Wednesday, the day the companies had expected to announce the deal, according to the report.

The two companies had been working on a potential deal for months, according to CNBC.

MetroPCS declined comment and a Sprint representative was not immediately available for comment.

