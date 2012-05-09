FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MetroPCS' shares jump after T-Mobile merger report
May 9, 2012

MetroPCS' shares jump after T-Mobile merger report

May 9 (Reuters) - Shares in MetroPCS Communications Inc was up about 20 percent on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported it was discussing a merger with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile USA.

The report came amid persistent speculation on Wall Street about a potential consolidation among second-tier wireless carriers. On Wednesday, Leap Wireless stock also gained 21 percent.

MetroPCS declined comment and Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

MetroPCS stock was up $1.32 to $7.88.

