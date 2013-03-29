FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Glass Lewis urges MetroPCS holders vote down T-Mobile USA deal
March 29, 2013 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Glass Lewis urges MetroPCS holders vote down T-Mobile USA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Friday became the second firm to tell MetroPCS Communications Inc shareholders to vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, adding pressure on Deutsche Telekom AG to offer a sweeter deal.

The advisory follows a recommendation by larger proxy firm ISS late on Wednesday night that shareholders should vote against the deal with T-Mobile USA, the U.S. business of Deutsche Telekom. A smaller advisory firm Egan Jones had recommended its clients vote in favor of the transaction.

