FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ISS tells MetroPCS shareholders to vote against T-Mobile deal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

ISS tells MetroPCS shareholders to vote against T-Mobile deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Influential proxy advisory firm ISS recommended on Wednesday that shareholders of MetroPCS Communications Inc vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, potentially swaying some shareholders’ votes in that direction.

U.S. regulators have given their blessing to the deal but it cannot close without approval from MetroPCS shareholders. ISS’s advice came after T-Mobile USA Chief Executive John Legere said on Tuesday he expects shareholders to approve the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.