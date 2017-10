FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday it had received approval for the merger of its T-Mobile USA unit with U.S.-based MetroPCS from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Earlier, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) had given the green light.

Deutsche Telekom said all it needed now was the approval of MetroPCS shareholders, which will vote on the deal on April 12.