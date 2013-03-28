FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MetroPCS shareholders sue to block vote on T-Mobile merger
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-MetroPCS shareholders sue to block vote on T-Mobile merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Sued by shareholders seeking to block merger with Deutsche Telekom ag’s

t-Mobile USA--court filing * Merger fund, others seek preliminary injunction to halt April 12 Metropcs

shareholder vote on merger * Plaintiffs say Metropcs proxy misrepresents or omits information that

shareholders need to know before voting * Plaintiffs also seek damages in the event they fail to win injunction and the

merger is completed * Lawsuit against Metropcs filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.