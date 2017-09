Jan 5 -

Nine waiters and bartenders have sued New York’s historic Metropolitan Club for allegedly taking tips and gratuities that should have gone to them.

Filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, the lawsuit claims the club violated state labor laws by retaining tips left by patrons, guests and other customers or billed as mandatory service charges for banquets and other functions.

