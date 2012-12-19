FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Metrovacesa's shareholders to delist company
December 19, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Metrovacesa's shareholders to delist company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s real estate firm Metrovacesa on Wednesday said its majority shareholders had agreed to launch a tender offer to buy all outstanding shares and delist the company.

The shareholders launching the offer are Spanish banks Santander, BBVA, Sabadell and Popular.

The offer price was set at 2.28 euros per share. Shares in Metrovacesa were trading at 0.83 euros at 1610 GMT when they were suspended by the stock market regulator after climbing around 15 percent during the day.

