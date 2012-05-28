Italy's FSI ready to invest 500 mln euros in Metroweb

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - The Italian Strategic Fund (FSI), controlled by state financing company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is ready to invest up to 500 million euros ($626 million) in fibre-optic group Metroweb, FSI Chairman Giovanni Gorno Tempini said on Monday.

In a press conference Gorno Tempini said the fund had approved a first investment of 200 million euros which will allow it to hold 46.2 pcercent of Reti TLC which controls 61.4 percent of Metroweb.

FSI will have an option to invest a further 300 million euros, he said.

Infrastructure fund F2i owns 87.5 percent of Reti TLC and IMI 12.5 percent.

Gorno Tempini said the FSI was interested in investing in Italian aerospace company Avio should the shareholders decide on an equity operation.

Finmeccanica is a shareholder of Avio. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)