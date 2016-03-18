FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Metroweb to invest 900 mln euros to bring fibre network to 10 cities
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 18, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

Italy's Metroweb to invest 900 mln euros to bring fibre network to 10 cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Metroweb, owned by infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, said on Friday it would invest more than 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) to lay cables for fibre-to-the-home broadband network in 10 major cities.

The works, which are expected to be completed within three years, will target Rome, Naples, Bari, Florence, Venice, Palermo, Verona, Genoa, Bologna and Turin.

Italy’s biggest phone group Telecom Italia is separately talking with Metroweb over bringing fibre-to-the-home to 250 Italian towns and cities and the two companies have submitted a joint proposal to the regulator for approval. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.