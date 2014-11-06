FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
F2i has received no offer for Metroweb stake - source
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

F2i has received no offer for Metroweb stake - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italian fund F2i has not received any offer for its stake in fibre optic network provider Metroweb, a F2i source said, after speculation telecoms operators could be interested in buying it.

“As of today no expressions of interest for Metroweb have arrived, the issue will not be discussed at the next board meeting at the end of November,” the source said on Thursday.

A source close to the matter told Reuters in October Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano had been mandated to negotiate the acquisition of a majority stake in Metroweb. Telecom Italia has declined to comment on any possible interest.

Metroweb is 87 percent controlled by Metroweb Italia, which in turn is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent owned by a fund controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

Fastweb, the Italian broadband unit of Swisscom, owns 10.6 percent of Metroweb.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Luca Trogni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.