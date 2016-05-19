FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel tables formal offer for fibre-optic firm Metroweb - sources
May 19, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Enel tables formal offer for fibre-optic firm Metroweb - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest utility Enel has tabled a formal offer to buy fibre-optic company Metroweb, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Enel’s offer is part of its plan to roll out a high-speed Internet network - a key plank of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s reformist agenda.

“Enel has presented the offer to Metroweb shareholders,” one of the sources said.

Metroweb is controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), through its CDP Equity division, and infrastructure fund F2i.

Enel and F2i declined to comment while CDP was not immediately available for a comment.

Last week a source said Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia had made a formal all-cash offer valuing Metroweb at 820 million euros. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

