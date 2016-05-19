FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Enel bid values Metroweb at 806 mln euros - sources
May 19, 2016 / 3:56 PM / in a year

Enel bid values Metroweb at 806 mln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - The formal bid presented by Italian utility Enel for Metroweb values the fibre-optic company at 806 million euros ($904 million),two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Enel will then be asked by Metroweb shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to raise its offer to 820 million euros to match a rival bid by Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia, one of the sources said.

Metroweb is controlled by CDP, through its CDP Equity division, and infrastructure fund F2i.

$1 = 0.8921 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes

