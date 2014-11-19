FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDP expects offers for F2i's stake in Metroweb
November 19, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

CDP expects offers for F2i's stake in Metroweb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) expects offers to be made for the controlling stake in Italian fibre optic provider Metroweb being sold by infrastructure fund F2i, the chairman of CDP Franco Bassanini said on Wednesday.

“There will be an auction”, Bassanini said.

Metroweb is 87.7 percent controlled by Metroweb Italia, which in turn is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent owned by CDP-owned fund FSI.

CDP has also a stake in F2i. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
