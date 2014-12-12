FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Italy's F2i considers gradual exit from Metroweb - sources
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Italy's F2i considers gradual exit from Metroweb - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extra word in headline)

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Infrastructure fund F2i is considering a gradual exit from its controlling stake in Italian fiber optic network provider Metroweb and may take a decision on the sale in the first quarter of next year, two sources close to the matter said.

Italy’s former phone monopoly Telecom Italia and the Italian arm of global mobile phone group Vodafone have both expressed interest in buying Metroweb to expand their fixed broadband business.

According to the sources, F2i will evaluate the business plans of potential buyers on top of the price offered for its stake. They said F2i could sell the stake gradually in order to maximize value.

Some analysts have valued Metroweb at around 400 million euros ($497 million). ($1 = 0.8044 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

