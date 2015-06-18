FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Metroweb broadband plan sees 5 bln euros investment - Vodafone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - A plan by part state-owned Italian broadband company Metroweb to roll out a fibre optic network across the country is almost ready and envisages an investment of 4-5 billion euros, the Italian head of mobile phone group Vodafone said.

“Talks to define the business plan of Metroweb Sviluppo are almost finished and envisage 4-5 billion euros of investments to build a network in line with the government’s indications,” Aldo Bisio said on the sidelines of an event.

Bisio said governance and financial issues needed to be worked out before going ahead with the plan.

Britain’s Vodafone and Vimpelcom’s Italian mobile phone unit Wind signed a letter of intent with Metroweb shareholders in May to build a fibre-optic network. The deal follows the failure of talks over Telecom Italia buying a stake in Metroweb. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Danilo Masoni)

