Metroweb shareholders say unaware of plans by Telecom Italia to buy stake

CAPRI, Italy, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Two shareholders in Italy’s fibre optic network provider Metroweb said on Friday they were unaware of any plans to sell a stake in the company owned by infrastructure fund F2i to Telecom Italia.

Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno and Franco Bassanini, chairman of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), made the comments after a source had said Telecom Italia was due to start talks over buying the F2i stake in Metroweb.

Fastweb owns 10.6 percent of Metroweb while CDP holds an indirect interest via its FSI fund.

Metroweb is 87 percent controlled by Metroweb Italia, which in turns is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent owned by FSI.

Earlier, a source close to the matter said that Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano was given a mandate from the board of directors to negotiate the acquisition of infrastructure fund F2i’s stake in Italian fibre optic network provider Metroweb. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)