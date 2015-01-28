FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia could take joint control of Metroweb - sources
January 28, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia could take joint control of Metroweb - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Talks over the ownership structure of Italy’s Metroweb look like they could hand joint control of the fibre-optic company to Telecom Italia, state-owned FSI and infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said.

Metroweb, which is seen as a building block for the broad band network the government is seeking to develop, is 87.7 percent controlled by Metroweb Italia, which in turn is 53.8 percent owned by F2i and 46.2 percent by Italy’s strategic fund FSI.

The sources said Telecom Italia could be granted an option to gradually increase its stake in Metroweb.

The entry of a new partner into Metroweb would probably come about through a reserved capital increase, the sources added.

Talks over Metroweb are still ongoing.

It was not possible to get a comment from Telecom Italia, F2i and state lender CDP, which controls FSI.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

