Metsa Board's Mikko Helander to become Kesko CEO

HELSINKI, May 28 (Reuters) - Mikko Helander will become Finnish retailer Kesko’s new chief executive starting next year, the company said on Wednesday.

Helander is currently the CEO of Metsa Board, and will leave the company in December, Metsa Board said in a separate statement, adding it had started the search for a successor.

Current Kesko head Matti Halmesmaki will stay with the retailer until the end of May 2015, when he will retire.