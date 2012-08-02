FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metsa Board sees Q3 operating profit higher than Q2
August 2, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Metsa Board sees Q3 operating profit higher than Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Finnish packaging board maker Metsa Board said it expects its adjusted operating profit in the third quarter to be slightly higher than in the previous quarter as it continues cutting costs at its struggling paper units.

Metsa Board reported its quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 41 percent from a year earlier to 19 million euros ($23.4 million) amid uncertainty in European economies. That was in line with the market’s average forecast, according to a Reuters poll.

Metsa Board said demand for paperboard had normalised and that its profitability was improving thanks to restructuring at its struggling paper units. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

