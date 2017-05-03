(Adds chairman and CEO comments, background)
HELSINKI May 3 Finland's mining equipment maker
Metso on Wednesday appointed Nico Delvaux as chief
executive from Swedish rival Atlas Copco to lead
growth plans after years of restructuring and weak demand.
Metso, the maker of grinding mills and crushers for miners
as well as valves and pumps for the oil and gas industry, has
been battling tough market conditions due to spending cuts by
miners and uncertainty over growth in top metals consumer China.
"The market just didn't exist, it disappeared for the past
six years. Now, with Metso having a very strong balance sheet,
we really want to see growth, going from cost cutting and
restructuring to growing our business," Chairman Mikael Lilius
told a news conference.
The company has cut hundreds of jobs in recent years. In
2014, it spun off its pulp and paper machine business Valmet
and the government, its biggest shareholder, also
rejected a takeover bid by British engineering firm Weir Group
.
Delvaux, head of Atlas Copco's compressor technique
business, is due to start as CEO in November at the latest,
replacing Matti Kahkonen, the CEO since 2011 and a long-time
executive who is due to advise the board until he retires.
Delvaux, who Lilius said was picked for his experience in
the service business, did not specify his plans for Metso yet.
"I'm not a mining expert ... but I definitely have lots of
experience with customers of Metso," Delvaux said.
Metso last month reported a rise of 11 percent in quarterly
core profit, beating market expectations, and said it saw a
gradual recovery in the mining market.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Edmund Blair)