FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metso cancels extra dividend after furor over job cuts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 20, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Metso cancels extra dividend after furor over job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering company Metso withdrew its proposal for an extra dividend after criticism over its plan to cut jobs.

Earlier this month, Metso proposed an extra dividend of 0.5 euros ($0.65). A few days later it announced a plan to cut up to 630 jobs in its Finnish paper machine operations, prompting criticism from government officials and union leaders.

The Finnish state is Metso’s biggest owner with an 11 percent stake.

“Withdrawing the proposal is in the Board’s view in the best interests of the company, its shareholders, the personnel and thereby Metso’s overall position and future development,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.