UPDATE 3-Metso cancels extra dividend after job cuts backlash

* Scraps 0.5 euro extra payout

* Dividend proposed six days before announcing job cuts

* Government is the company’s biggest shareholder

* Shares close down 4.7 pct (Adds background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Metso has scrapped an extra dividend announced days before the Finnish engineer said it was to cut more than 600 jobs, a move that had prompted criticism from union leaders and government officials.

Metso, which proposed an extra dividend of 0.5 euro on Sept. 12, had said on Tuesday this week it would cut jobs at its Finnish paper machine operations, triggering angry reactions from officials who said the company was acting irresponsibly.

The company said it aimed to save 30 million euros a year from the cuts, which will take place during the first half of 2013.

Finland is Metso’s biggest shareholder with an 11 percent stake through its investment arm Solidium.

“Withdrawing the proposal is, in the board’s view, in the best interests of the company, its shareholders, the personnel and thereby Metso’s overall position and future development,” the company said on Thursday.

Kari Jarvinen, the head of Solidium, said the decision was a wise one, enabling the company to focus on its projects instead of the criticism. “We have discussed this matter with the board, but the board has made the decision independently,” he told Reuters.

Metso shares closed down 4.7 percent.

“A fiasco,” said a Helsinki equity analyst who declined to be named.

“Many investors now think Metso’s management doesn’t quite know what it’s doing or that the company is not able to act independently on business grounds.”

“The stock now has a higher risk grade,” he said.

Heidi Hautala, the minister in charge of state holdings, had said previously that the combination of an extra dividend and job cuts was “inappropriate”.

On Thursday she said on her blog: “The decision (to cancel the dividend) is a welcome proof that public statements can guide companies’ way of acting”.

Metso’s paper machines business has been hit by a weaker economy and a shift to digital media. European papermakers such as Finnish company Stora Enso and UPM-Kymmene have been suffering from falling paper demand for years. ($1=0.7658 euro) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor, Mike Nesbit and Phil Berlowitz)