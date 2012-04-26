FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metso Q1 profit misses on weak automation unit
April 26, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Metso Q1 profit misses on weak automation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Metso reported a weaker-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit, weighed down by weakness in its automation unit.

Metso shares fell 2.8 percent after it reported January-March operating profit rose around 14 percent to 128.2 million euros ($169.02 million). Analysts on average expected 132 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Metso repeated it expects its 2012 sales and profit to improve compared to 2011. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

