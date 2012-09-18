FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metso to cut up to 630 jobs in Finnish paper units
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Metso to cut up to 630 jobs in Finnish paper units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Engineering firm Metso will start lay-off talks in Finland to cut up to 630 jobs in its units serving the paper industry due to falling demand for paper machines.

Metso said on Tuesday it aimed to save some 30 million euros ($39.4 million) annually through the job cuts, which will take place during the first half of 2013.

“The gains made by new communications technologies have weakened growth in the consumption of printing and writing paper. As a result, the market for new printing paper machines has slowed,” Pasi Laine, head of Metso’s pulp, paper and power business, said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7612 euros Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.