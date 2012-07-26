FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Metso Q2 beats on strong mining, construction sales
July 26, 2012 / 9:14 AM / in 5 years

Metso Q2 beats on strong mining, construction sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 26 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Metso reported stronger-than-expected results for the second-quarter, due to strong machinery demand from mining and construction industries.

Metso shares rose 4.1 percent after it reporrted April-June operating profit rose 35 percent to 163.9 million euros ($198.71 million), beating an average market forecast of 142 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Metso repeated it expects its 2012 sales and profit to improve compared to 2011. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

