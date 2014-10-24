FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metzler appoints F&C Investments for 12 bln euro governance mandate
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Metzler appoints F&C Investments for 12 bln euro governance mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German money manager Metzler has appointed F&C Investments to oversee ethical investing for 12 billion euros of Metzler’s assets under management, F&C Investments said in a statement.

The mandate covers Metzler’s equity and corporate debt mutual funds and special institutional funds.

The agreement covers the environment, corporate ethics, human rights, labour conditions, public health and corporate governance.

Metzler already has 11 billion euros in assets under management in Germany covered by F&C’s responsible engagement overlay product, F&C said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.