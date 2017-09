Dec 17 (Reuters) - MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH bids for MeVis Medical Solutions AG

* VMS Deutschland Holdings decided to offer shareholders of MeVis Medical Solutions AG to acquire their registered shares against payment of 17.50 euros ($22) in cash per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)