BRIEF-Mevis Medical Solutions raises forecast for FY 2014

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mevis Medical Solutions AG :

* Raises forecast for the current fiscal year

* For 2014 revenues are now expected to remain stable at between 12.5 million euros and 13.0 million euros (previous forecast: slight decline in revenues to between 12.0 million euros and 12.5 million euros)

* For EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), a slight decrease over previous year continues to be expected, now at 3.5 million euros to 4.0 million euros (previous forecast: EBIT between 3.0 million euros and 3.5 million euros)

* For end of 2014 another increase in liquidity is expected to now 16.5 million euros to 17.5 million euros due to a continued positive cash flow (previous forecast: 15.0 million euros to 16.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)