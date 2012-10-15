FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican retailers same-store sales rise 8.8 pct in Sept-ANTAD
October 15, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican retailers same-store sales rise 8.8 pct in Sept-ANTAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s retail association on Monday said sales at stores that have been open for at least 12 months rose 8.8 percent in September from the same month last year.

The association, known as ANTAD, groups supermarket chains Walmex and Soriana as well as department stores.

Walmex, a unit of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc , posted l ast week a 1 0 percent rise in September s ame-store sales

ANTAD said its members’ total sales rose 15.1 percent last month from a year earlier.

