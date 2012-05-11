FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troubled Mexican airline sold to investor group
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Troubled Mexican airline sold to investor group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Nuevo Grupo Aeronautico (NGA), a holding company whose main asset is shuttered Mexican airline Mexicana, said on Friday it has agreed to sell its shares to little-known investor group MedAtlantica for an undisclosed amount.

Mexicana, once Mexico’s No. 2 carrier and the main operator of international routes, ceased operations in August of 2010, leaving a trail of angry creditors, customers, pilots, flight attendants and ground staff behind.

Several companies have unsuccessfully tried to buy Mexicana. The last known figures put Mexicana’s debt pile at around 10 billion pesos.

NGA did not provide further details on MedAtlantica or if they plan to put Mexicana back in operation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.