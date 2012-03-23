UPDATE 1-Mexichem expects jump in first-quarter sales

MEXICO CITY, March 23 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday that it expected first-quarter sales of 13.5 billion pesos, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

The company, which has been expanding aggressively in international markets, also forecast earnings of 3.01 billion pesos before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the period.

Earlier this year, Mexichem said it was buying Dutch peer Wavin NV for 531 million euros ($703 million).

Shares of Mexichem rose 0.6 percent to 47.02 pesos on Friday morning.