UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem says 1st-qtr profit jumps
May 2, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem says 1st-qtr profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit rose 46 percent, helped by higher prices for all its chemical products.

The company reported a quarterly profit of 1.814 billion pesos ($142 million), up from 1.245 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Mexichem, which has been expanding aggressively outside of Mexico, said in March it expected first-quarter revenue to rise.

The company on Wednesday confirmed that sales climbed 11 percent, in line with its March forecast, to 13.5 billion pesos from 12.2 billion pesos a year earlier.

Mexichem shares were up 0.4 percent at 48.63 pesos in local trading.

