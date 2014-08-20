FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexichem says recent deals to add $110 mln-$120 mln to EBITDA
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mexichem says recent deals to add $110 mln-$120 mln to EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexichem’s two recent acquisitions will add $110 million to $120 million to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) in the 12 months after the deals close, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, chemicals producer Mexichem said it had bought Germany-based Vestolit, a maker of durable plastics used for windows, flooring and pipes, for 219 million euros, and U.S. plastic pipe maker Dura-Line for $630 million in cash and debt.

Mexichem Chief Executive Antonio Carillo said on a conference call on Wednesday he expected the Vestolit deal to close at the end of the year, and Dura-Line by end-September.

Carillo said it would end the year with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2 to 2.3, slightly above the internal ceiling of 2 times.

Shares of Mexichem closed up 0.6 percent at 58.14 pesos on Wednesday before the call.

Reporting by Christine Murray; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.