FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexichem says may appeal USITC decision on China refrigerant
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Mexichem says may appeal USITC decision on China refrigerant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Wednesday said it may appeal a decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC ) that ruled out imposing duties or tariffs on refrigerant gases from China.

The USITC earlier on Wednesday determined that imports of a refrigerant from China had not harmed U.S. industry.

Mexichem said in a statement that it was considering appealing USITC’s decision which went against a determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce that the Chinese imports were subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Mexichem said in the statement that its refrigerant gases business represented 3 percent of its sales.

Analysts from Credit Suisse said in a report that Mexichem shares would likely fall on the news since the company management had been optimistic about the possibility of duties being slapped on Chinese imports.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.