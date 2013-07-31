FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Anheuser-Busch InBev to list shares in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - The world’s largest beer maker Anheuser-Busch Inbev on Wednesday said it plans to list shares in Mexico in the coming months.

The company, which made the announcement when it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, completed its acquisition of Mexico’s Grupo Modelo in June.

Corona-maker Modelo, Mexico’s biggest brewer, is still listed on Mexico’s stock exchange but AB InBev owns nearly all Modelo’s shares following the acquisition.

AB InBev has numerous minor listings in Europe alongside its principal listing in Brussels and American Depositary Receipts listed in New York.

The maker of Budweiser, Beck’s and Stella Artois did not give any details about its planned Mexico listing.

