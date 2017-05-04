FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Mexico competition watchdog fines pension funds $58 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

Mexico competition watchdog fines pension funds $58 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's competition regulator on Thursday announced it fined four pension funds a total of 1.1 billion pesos ($58 million) for antitrust violations.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) said in a statement it had fined four "afores," as they are known locally: Profuturo GNP Afore, Afore Sura, Afore XXI Banorte and Principal Afore. It also said it had sanctioned 11 people who represented the pension funds.

Cofece did not disclose how much it fined each individual institution.

$1 = 19.0230 Mexican pesos Reporting by Sheky Espejo; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.